Sharjah: The eighth edition of the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFF) will open on Sunday, featuring more than 80 films from 38 countries, including six world premieres and four films being shown for the first time in the UAE.
The six-day event is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed al Qasimi, wife of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
Sheikha Jawaher is also chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs.
This year’s SIFF will be organised virtually by FUNN, a Sharjah-based organisation dedicated to promoting media arts among children and youth in the UAE.
Seven categories
Themed ‘Think Film’, the 2021 edition has a line-up of films across seven categories – child and youth films, GCC short films, international short films, animation, documentary, feature and student films. All these will be available for viewing to audiences across the world. The winners will be announced at the festival’s closing ceremony.
SIFF will also host 34 workshops and five panel discussions in English and Arabic, presented by a host of renowned filmmakers, on various aspects of filmmaking including script writing, animated cartoon sketching, basics of photography, as well as production and direction.
Leading institutions including Nikon, Emirates Schools Establishment, Sharjah Educational Council, Oman Film and Theater Society, Majid TV and Creative Lab, will facilitate the workshops.