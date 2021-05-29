The funding will support six humanitarian intervention projects — four in the Gaza Strip and two in Jerusalem — in collaboration with Welfare Association and Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) ‘Médecins Sans Frontières’. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) has allocated $1 million (Dh3.67 million) to fulfil critical medical and psychological needs of children severely affected by “the unfortunate events” in Gaza Strip and Jerusalem recently.

It follows the directives of Shaikha Jawaher Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of TBHF and Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Six relief projects

The funding will support six humanitarian intervention projects — four in the Gaza Strip and two in Jerusalem — in collaboration with Welfare Association and Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) ‘Médecins Sans Frontières’.

In Gaza

Four projects valued at $800,000 will provide food, temporary shelter, medical supplies and mental health support in Gaza. TBHF is collaborating with the Welfare Association on two emergency relief projects worth $250,000 each, designed for the affected families and children living in the Gaza Strip.

Through TBHF’s collaboration with their long-standing partner MSF, the foundation will facilitate two key projects valued at $300,000. The first project has been designed to support the first responders and the surgery department’s medical staff at Nasser Hospital, Al Shifaa Hospital and other medical centres in Gaza. Additionally, a specialised team will be formed to handle trauma cases including aneurysm and vascular surgery, in addition to anaesthesiologists and ICU experts.

Mental health support

Years of “pain and ordeal” for the people in Gaza has created a pressing need for mental health support, particularly in children. Following recent developments, these needs have escalated and that is why the second project TBHF will support MSF on is boosting the latter’s mental health infrastructure by assessing gaps, upskilling staffs and recruiting three counsellors and MH supervisors to provide better services.

In Jerusalem

TBHF has allocated $200,000 to facilitate the implementation of two relief projects, valued at $100,000 each, in Jerusalem. To be executed in collaboration with the Welfare Association, the two projects will provide medical equipment for emergency rooms and ambulances, as well as for treatment of critical injuries people have suffered as a result of the recent events in Jerusalem.

