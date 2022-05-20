Sharjah: A fire broke out in Al Sajja on Thursday night, damaging two diesel tanks. Sharjah Civil Defence teams controlled the blaze. Two people were injured in the incident.
Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director-General of Sharjah Civil Defence, said the police Operations Room received a report on Thursday at 10.35pm about a fire in two diesel tanks. Firefighters from Samnan and Al Sajja rushed to the spot. The teams prevented the fire from spreading and brought the blaze under control at 1.30am. The two injured persons were moved to hospital for treatment.
Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.