Dubai: The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has granted Dubai Civil Defence an operational approval to use unmanned aircraft systems (drones) to support its daily operations after passing the operational requirements in accordance with civil aviation regulations, GCAA said in a statement issued today.
Drones will provide the necessary backup and support during firefighting operations in hard-to-reach areas such as high buildings, confined spaces and warehouses containing hazardous materials. The drone system will also improve response time, raise the efficiency of smart safety and security services and help protect lives and property.
Lieutenant General Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director-General of Dubai Civil Defence, said that the operational approval for using drones will reflect positively on the daily operations conducted by Dubai civil defence. “In addition to saving lives and properties, drones will also help save time and efforts, and better manage all types of incidents,” Al Matrooshi added.
Saif Al Suwaidi, the Director GCAA, said that granting the operational approval to Dubai Civil Defence has been in line with the highest levels and requirements of national safety.
In the first quarter of 2022, the GCAA granted 180 operational approvals for drone systems and the number of amateur registrants reached 20,000. The authority has also licensed 181 operators and 870 drones for commercial and government purposes.