Khor Fakkan: Colonel Sultan Saeed Al Shehhi, Director of the Civil Defence Department in the Eastern Region of Sharjah, on Thursday honoured the head staff and two firefighters at the Khor Fakkan Civil Defence Center for carrying out a successful rescue operation for an injured woman who was stranded in the mountainous path of Al Rabi. The rescue team provided the necessary medical and psychological support to the injured woman and transferred her back to safety with the help of National Ambulance.
Lieutenant Colonel Hani Al Dahmani, Director of the Media and Public Relations Department, told Gulf News on Thursday that the incident had occurred on February 19. The Asian woman in her 30s suddenly sustained a sprained ankle and she was rendered immobile in the middle of her trip on the Al Rabi zip line.
The woman was with her family on a trekking trip in the Al Rabi Mountains in Khor Fakkan when the incident occurred.
The woman’s family members and the other visitors with her then called Civil Defence for help to rescue the woman. She was stuck at a height of 600 metres.
They Civil Defence personnel used a turntable ladder and rope to pull the woman out to safety. She was later handed over to National Ambulance. Fortunately, apart from a leg injury, she had no other injuries.