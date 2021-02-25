Dubai: Authorities have shut down four establishments and issued 23 warnings to others after they were found breaking COVID-19 precautionary measures in Dubai.
Dubai Municipality shut down a fitness centre in Muteena area, a shisha cafés in International City, a beauty salon in Al Karama and a laundry in Al Naif for overcrowding and failure to follow cleaning and disinfection procedures.
During the latest inspection campaign across 2,324 establishments, five shops were given warnings and as many as 98 per cent of retailers were found to be compliant with the precautionary measures against COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the UAE reported 3,102 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 378,637, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.
Nineteen more COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus, taking the country’s death toll up to 1,164.
As of January 27, Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management implemented a series of rules that included to increase the distance between tables at restaurants and cafés from two metres to three metres.
The number of people allowed to sit at one table was also reduced from 10 to seven at restaurants and to four at cafés, including shisha cafés.
Fitness centres
The precautionary measures against COVID-19 was issued last month by the Dubai Economy and Dubai Sports Council, which directed fitness centres and gyms to increase the physical distance between sports equipment and trainees from 2 metres to 3 metres.