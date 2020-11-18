The lecture held virtually was aimed at educating all stake-holders on the need to protect children from all kinds of abuse. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The Child Protection and Social Welfare Department of Sharjah Social Services Department, in cooperation with Saudi German Hospital in Ajman, organised a lecture on how to protect children from abuse. The lecture was part of the activities of the International Children’s Day, which falls on November 20 every year.

The lecture was held virtually, with the aim to educate parents, specialists in the field of child protection, employees of government and private agencies on the importance of a mechanism to protect children from all kinds of dangers and harm, family violence and external risks.

The lecture presented by Dr Yahya Ithawi, consultant neonatologist at Saudi German Hospital, dealt with introducing the types and effects of harassment, in addition to introducing the types of physical violence and the emotional, social and psychological deprivation of the victim. The lecture also dealt with methods of diagnosis, early prevention, treatment of effects and verifying violence and sexual harm to children, diagnosing and assessing the extent of the risk and consequences thereof, through a number of means. Most notable among these is the identification of signs of physical violence that can lead to the discovery of violence and danger, or the child himself or herself can disclose his or her exposure to harm or the danger that threatens him or her, and effective communication and private speaking skills can be used, in addition to other skills.

The lecture also introduced parents to the concept of violence and physical harm and its types, mechanisms for dealing with and seeking help in the event that they are exposed to harm from others, as well as the importance of understanding their rights within the family and how to help their children protect themselves from exposure to various types of potential harm.