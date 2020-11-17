Abu Dhabi: Two more hospitals in Abu Dhabi — Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City and Burjeel Hospital — have had their Emergency Departments certified under the Department of Health’s (DoH) new classification system for emergency care units.
The Abu Dhabi health regulator said both hospitals offer the highest quality of emergency care services.
“[The Emergency Care departments are staffed around the clock] with qualified emergency care physicians and supported by a range of specialists and equipment for emergency resuscitation, surgery and intensive care,” the DoH said in a statement.
Other certified centres
In Abu Dhabi, there are now seven other certified emergency departments at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, MNC Royal Hospital, Al Ain’s Tawam Hospital, Al Ain Hospital, Al Dhafra’s Madinat Zayed Hospital and Al Ruwais Hospital.
Under the DoH classification, units at other hospitals that provide emergency care are designated as Urgent Care centres.