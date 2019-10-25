Emirates Road Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

SHARJAH: Crew from National Ambulance along with Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services together responded to the mass casualty bus roll-over incident on Emirates Road towards Sharjah which resulted in 20 injuries on Wednesday, the authorities explained on Friday.

Upon receiving the call, National Ambulance Communications Centre immediately dispatched six ambulances, one Incident Command vehicle and two First Responders to the scene. At the same time, support for more units was requested from Dubai Ambulance although the incident area fell within National Ambulance’s jurisdiction. Dubai Ambulance responded with six vehicles, including one mass casualty bus and an intensive care ambulance.

All crews worked together in treating the patients at the scene and transporting them to hospitals for further treatment.

National Ambulance transported the critical case to Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, the four moderate cases and two minor cases to Kuwaiti Hospital in Sharjah, while 13 minor cases were transported by Dubai Ambulance’s mass casualty bus to Kuwait hospital in Dubai.

Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, CEO of National Ambulance, said: “The collaboration between National Ambulance and Dubai Ambulance on a joint emergency medical response to a major incident of this large scale made a difference in the efficiency and quality of the response.

By working together, our teams showed the highest standards in serving patients in their hour of need. Our partnership highlights the ideals of the UAE in serving all our communities with excellence and quality care. Both services showed how they are ready to serve the people, working together for the greater good and I thank all those involved for their work and dedication.”

For his part, Khalifa Bin Dray, executive director of Dubai Ambulance Services, said: “The mass causality bus rollover incident and the resulting injuries required cooperation and coordination with our partner, National Ambulance, to provide them with the support needed and appropriate services in a timely manner. Activating the mechanism of responding to incidents taking place in areas that fall under the jurisdiction of each parties.

The agreement focuses on efficient communication when requesting support when it comes to joint incidents taking place between Dubai and the Northern Emirates and the transfer of critical cases to the nearest hospitals. This time we activated six ambulance units, including the intensive care ambulance, the responder and MCI bus.”

The Major Incident Medical Management and Support Plan and interagency support in motor vehicle accidents that result in mass casualties was activated in line with the partnership agreement signed between the two sides earlier this year to respond to the major incidents resulting in multiple injuries.