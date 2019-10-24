Driver veered off the road hit a barrier and overturned on Emirates Road

Police tow away the bus in which 21 workers were injured during a crash on Emirates Road on Wednesday night Image Credit: Supplied Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Twenty one workers were injured in a bus crash on Emirates Road on Wednesday, Sharjah Police has confirmed.

The bus was travelling toward Sharjah when it crashed at around 8pm.

Emergency services arrived swiftly and the injured were transferred to nearby hospitals.

“Sixteen had minor injuries like cuts, bruises and sprains. Four had moderate injuries like fractures and one was serious,” said Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Alay Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police.

Most received treatment and were discharged. Only a 33-year-old Pakistani worker was admitted to Al Qassimi Hospital after sustaining serious injuries, he added.

Others were treated on the scene.

An initial investigation into what caused the crash suggests the Pakistani driver veered off the road and rammed into a barrier causing the bus to roll over. Al Naqbi blamed this on a lack of attention to the road and called on all drivers to abide by speed limits and concentrate while driving to avoid accidents.