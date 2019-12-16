Integration will make for better preparedness in crisis, forum told

At the First Forum of Business Continuity During Crisis, attended by Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouie, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, it was suggested that regular meetings should be held between the Disaster Management and Business Continuity teams of all strategic partners and Abu Dhabi Police’s Crisis and Disaster Department.

Organised by Abu Dhabi Police in collaboration with the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the forum was held under the slogan ‘Preparedness and Integration’.

Participants called to continue coordination and hold regular meetings among relevant emergency teams to keep pace with constant developments.

They also urged the exchange of successful practices with developed countries through visits.

Brigadier Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, director of the Central Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, said, “We all know that business continuity during crisis should be insured in the best way through the adoption of the highest levels of preparedness by all police and support units; as well as through creation of the best strategic initiatives. I hope participants approve recommendations that give an added value to the nature of police tasks and responsibilities while developing cooperation with partners.”

Al Khaili added that the forum highlighted a keeness to ensure continuity of operations and delivery of services to citizens in crisis, while promoting security in the emirate.

He reiterated the importance of cooperation and adoption of the best levels of integration and preparedness, noting that the relevant agencies seek to utilise the appropriate methods to reduce the impacts of all crisis and threats.

The forum is an opportunity to study, analyse and exchange best practice related to business continuity.

In the first session, Salman Al Salman, Head of the Business Continuity Section of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), gave a presentation on the latest NCEMA Standards.

Dr. Lamees Al Qaisi, director of Business Continuity and Management, Rabdan Academy also focused on the academic perspective of business continuity and the importance of prior coordination to reduce impact of incidents. She also addressed the relationship between business continuity and corporate resilience.