Shaikh Khalid Bin Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The Court of Sharjah Ruler has mourned the death of Shaikh Khalid Bin Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, son of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who passed away on Monday, July 1, in the UK.

A three-day official mourning was announced in Sharjah, during which UAE flags will be flown at half-mast beginning with the arrival of the body and the funeral prayer.

The time of arrival of the body and the funeral prayer will be announced later.