Dubai: The Crown Prince of Dubai and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, the centre forward for Juventus Football Club and Portugal, are great friends.
Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council confirmed this by sharing a picture of himself and the football star on Instagram, with the caption: “A great player and a greater friend.”
Uploaded from his official Instagram handle @faz3, the post sent users in a frenzy and garnered more than 174 thousand likes in less than an hour.
Users called them “legends” and many found the picture “so cute”.
Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo also took to Instagram to post about Shaikh Hamdan. The caption read: “Great time together @faz3! #mydubai”.
His post had more than one million likes. Fans loved the duo and blessed both celebrities.
Ronaldo is in Dubai to attend the 10th Globe Soccer Awards, which are being held on Thursday at Madinat Jumeirah Dubai. He celebrated New Year’s Eve in Dubai and posted a picture of the fireworks at Burj Al Arab.