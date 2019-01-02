Other stars who are expected to fly into Dubai for the gala event include Fifa president Gianni Infantino, France coach Didier Deschamps, former England manager Fabio Capello, Brazilian legends Ronaldinho and Ronaldo, World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi and former referee Pierluigi Collina, who will all be participating in the Dubai International Sports Conference on January 2 and 3, 2019.