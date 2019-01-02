Highlights
Cristiano Ronaldo is in Dubai for Thursday’s 10th Globe Soccer Awards, along with Brazilian legends Ronaldinho and Ronaldo
Dubai: Football fans went into a frenzy on social media after Cristiano Ronaldo livestreamed his helicopter ride in Dubai.
The Portuguese and Juventus forward is currently in Dubai to attend the 10th Globe Soccer Awards, which will be held at the Madinat Jumeirah on Thursday.
Ronaldo also posted two photos of his New Year’s celebrations in Dubai, with the backdrop of the uber-luxurious seven-star Burj Al Arab.
The photo, with the caption "About last night", was taken with his family and received six million likes since it was uploaded on his official Instagram account on Tuesday.
A photo of Ronaldo with his partner Georgina Rodriguez, along with their son, was shared with his 149 million followers as he took to social media to wish everyone a happy new year.
Other stars who are expected to fly into Dubai for the gala event include Fifa president Gianni Infantino, France coach Didier Deschamps, former England manager Fabio Capello, Brazilian legends Ronaldinho and Ronaldo, World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi and former referee Pierluigi Collina, who will all be participating in the Dubai International Sports Conference on January 2 and 3, 2019.
A TV audience of more than 800 million viewers is expected to watch the Globe Soccer Awards, which will also see trophies presented to the best coach, club, sporting director, referee and agent.
Special awards such as the Coach Career Award — presented by Du — and several Player Career Awards will also be made on the night.
Over the years, more than 90 Globe Soccer Awards have been presented to stars such as Lionel Messi, Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola and Francesco Totti.