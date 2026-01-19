Shaaban moon seen over UAE skies, Ramadan countdown begins

The astronomy centre regularly conducts similar observations across the region
Abu Dhabi: With improving weather conditions, astronomers have obtained a clearer daytime image of the crescent marking the beginning of the Islamic month of Shaaban 1447 AH, offering a rare and detailed view of the lunar phase.
The image was captured earlier Monday from Abu Dhabi by the Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory, which operates under the International Astronomy Centre. It was taken at 11am UAE time on January 19, when the angular distance between the moon and the Sun was measured at 6.7 degrees.
According to the centre, the improved atmospheric clarity played a key role in enhancing the visibility of the crescent, which is typically difficult to observe in daylight conditions due to its faint illumination and proximity to the Sun.
The observation was carried out by a specialised team from the observatory, comprising Osama Ghannam, Anas Mohammed, Khalfan Al Nuaimi, and Mohammed Ouda. The team used advanced astronomical imaging techniques to document the crescent, contributing to ongoing efforts to refine crescent sighting methods and improve the accuracy of lunar calendar calculations.
Such observations are considered important in Islamic astronomy, as they help support the determination of the beginnings of lunar months, particularly those associated with religious significance.
The astronomy centre regularly conducts similar observations across the region, combining scientific precision with public outreach to raise awareness of astronomical phenomena and their cultural relevance.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox