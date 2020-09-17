Dubai: The latest round of field inspections carried out by the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy saw the imposition of fines on seven businesses for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks. The businesses included retail outlets in various shopping centres as well as outlets selling wallpaper, building materials, electrical and lighting.
The inspections found that 820 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary guidelines.
The inspections are aimed at ensuring commitment to the precautionary measures and enhancing awareness among the public on the importance of limiting the outbreak of COVID-19, Dubai Economy has revealed that no shop or establishment was ordered closed in the latest inspections. However, CCCP also warned two establishments for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required.
Dubai Economy has also called on the public to report violations through the Dubai Consumer app or by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.
Meanwhile, Dubai municipality announced on Twitter that it has ordered the closure of three establishements and the environment and health field.A total of 102 violations have been reported so far, while 2,494 establishments were found to be committed to the guidelines.