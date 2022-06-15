Dubai: Three earthquakes struck off Iran’s southern Kish Island on Wednesday, rattling Dubai and other areas across the Arabian Gulf.
The US Geological Survey said two magnitude 4.7 temblors struck, followed by a 5.3 off the island near the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian state television reported that authorities deployed rescue teams to the town of Jenah in Hormozgan province, though no damage and casualties were initially reported. Jenah is some 1,080 kilometers (670 miles) south of the capital, Tehran.
Meanwhile, the National Center of Meteorology, in a later update said, has recorded an earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale in southern Iran at 6:26pm according to the local time of the UAE.
Earlier today, several residents in the UAE felt mild tremors as the National Centre of Meteorology recorded an earthquake in South of Iran, measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale at 10.06am.
Social media users reported that they felt slight tremors of the two earthquakes.
Iran lies on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people. A magnitude 7 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.
With inputs from AP