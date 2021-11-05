Dubai Ruler’s artworks go on show in first ever physical exhibition of ‘Dubai Collection’

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (second from left) during her visit to the exhibition of 'Dubai Collection' at Etihad Museum Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Dubai: The first physical exhibition of the ‘Dubai Collection’ – which includes artworks from the collection of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai – opens to the public on Saturday at Etihad Museum in Dubai.

On Friday, during the official opening, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and Chair of the Dubai Collection Steering Committee, inaugurated ‘When Images Speak: Highlights from the Dubai Collection’.

Curated by Dr Nada Shabout, and including loans from 11 private and corporate collections, the show presents a selection of 70 modern and contemporary artworks from across the region.

Launching alongside the exhibition, the Digital Museum of the Dubai Collection constitutes an educational resource for the general public and will feature the artworks and artists represented in the Dubai Collection, as well as editorial content. The Digital Museum is accessible via the Dubai Collection website.

Etihad Museum is open 10am to 8pm; admission to the exhibition is included in the museum ticket.

Biggest supporter

On Friday, during her visit, Sheikha Latifa said: “I would like to thank [Sheikh Mohammed] for being the biggest supporter of the Dubai Collection, with his contribution of the largest share of artworks in this first physical exhibition. His Highness’s keen interest to be the first supporter of the Dubai Collection has been the primary reason behind its success.”

Long-term impact

She added: “Today marks a special moment for the Dubai Collection with the inauguration of our first physical exhibition. We have full confidence in the positive long-term impact of this initiative on the development of Dubai’s cultural scene, as well as its impact on strengthening the creative economy both locally and regionally.

She also extended her appreciation to Dr Shabout for curating “a beautiful and inspiring narrative through the modern and contemporary art history of our region, and our patrons who entrusted us with their precious works, without which we would not have been able to create this exceptional show”.

Group meeting

During her visit, Sheikha Latifa met with several members of the Steering Committee, including Mohamed Al Murr, Abdelmonem bin Eisa Alserkal, and Muna Easa Al Gurg, as well as some members of the Curatorial Committee including Muna Faisal Al Gurg, the Chairman of the Curatorial Committee, Benedetta Ghione, and Hala Khayat from Art Dubai, and Carlo Rizzo, Special Advisor to the Dubai Collection.

The group discussed the long-term mission and development of the Dubai Collection and received a presentation of the new Digital Museum of the Dubai Collection.

Guided tour

Following the meeting, the group was joined by the Curatorial Committee on a tour through the exhibition, led by its curator Dr Shabout.

Commenting on the opening, Alserkal, a member of the Steering Committee, said: “It is an honour to come together with my esteemed colleagues on the Dubai Collection Steering Committee, to reflect on this first milestone in our journey and to help chart the course for this vital initiative. The Dubai Collection reaffirms our city’s and leaders’ commitment to artists and their practice and recognises their crucial role in the development of a shared arts and culture legacy for future generations.”