Abu Dhabi: The seasonal flu infection rate in Abu Dhabi is at levels expected by the emirate’s health authorities, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) said on Wednesday.
“The level of cases of seasonal flu is at an expected level compared to previous years before the pandemic,” it added.
As a respiratory illness, the flu can cause complications, especially in young children, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases.
“Available and safe-to-use flu vaccines are some of the best ways to prevent disease and its complications,” the ADPHC said.
The authority also urged residents to get the flu shot.
“The ADPHC urges all community members, especially children, elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic diseases, to take the initiative to vaccinate by reaching out to the nearest health centre.”
Free vaccines
Flu vaccines are currently available free of charge to all Abu Dhabi residents at the emirate’s public clinics.
In the UAE, the flu season begins in late September, and the latest iteration of the flu shot is accordingly made available at this time. The jab has to be taken each year in order to provide individuals with optimal protection against the most common cold and flu viruses.