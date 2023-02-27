Dubai: The UAE’s second astronaut, Sultan Al Neyadi, is scripting a new chapter in the country’s space history with the lift-off for the historic ‘longest Arab mission in space’.
As he embarks on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission, Al Neyadi, 41, will carry ambitions of the country’s founding father the Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and hopes and dreams of Emirati leaders and people and all the Arabs to the International Space Station (ISS).
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch the Crew-6 Dragon spacecraft named ‘Endeavour’ for the Expedition 69 to ISS at 10.45am. The launch is taking place at the Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, US.
Crew 6: Pre-launch traditions
Meet the Crew-6 team
Al Neyadi, primary crew and mission specialist, is joined by two NASA astronauts from the US, Stephen Bowen (commander) and Warren Hoburg (pilot), and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev who is also a mission specialist.