During the conversation between President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (right) and Sultan Al Neyadi Image Credit: Twitter/@MBRSpaceCentre

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday held a tele-conversation with Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi ahead of his space mission on Monday.

The President wished Al Neyadi good luck in his historical space mission.

Al Neyadi arrived at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, USA, four days ago, ahead of his lift off to the International Space Station.

The mission launch will take place on Monday, February 27, at 10.45am UAE time.