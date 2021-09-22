UAE’s rapid growth and achievements in the space sector will be highlighted through arts and other creative media with the launch of Emirates Space Art Programme by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The UAE’s rapid growth and achievements in the space sector will be highlighted through arts and other creative media with the launch of Emirates Space Art Programme (ESAP) by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) today.

According to MBRSC: “ESAP will serve as a platform to bring together a wide stratum of the creative community into the National Space Programme to present the UAE’s journey of space exploration in a new light through artworks and other creative mediums. This will further enhance the engagement and connection of the community and the youth with the UAE’s space journey and also make a significant contribution to the history of Emirati and global art.”

Artistic representations

Salem AlMarri, MBRSC deputy director general, said: “With the UAE’s rapid growth and achievements in the space sector, now is a great time to explore the artistic representations of our journey through a range of artistic styles, media and techniques. This will not only enable us to reach a wider global audience, but also speak in a language that is universally recognised and accepted.

Salem AlMarri

"Through the works of artists, we will be able to witness the varied interpretations of our nation’s growing achievements in space. These artworks can be used to tell a story that will have great value for future generations and will also significantly contribute to the enrichment of Emirati art,” he added.

Creative industries

MBRSC has signed a strategic partnership with Jsoor, a local private social enterprise dedicated to culture and creative industry, to implement the programme. The partnership covers programme development and customisation as well as its oversight.