1. BTS members Jimin and V return to South Korea, share pictures from trips
Jimin was in the UK for a Dior event and V (Taehyung) was in Cannes for a Celine event
2. Meet Katie Jones, the British woman behind Dubai expat group
Entrepreneur has taken it upon herself to help Dubai expats come together
3. Kuwait imposed travel ban on 140,000 people in 2022
Ban part of the country’s intensified efforts to implement court judgments and safeguard public funds
4. Saudi Arabia readies camps, tents, restaurants as more Hajj pilgrims arrive in Kingdom
Mina tents ready to welcome one million pilgrims for upcoming Hajj season
5. UAE Corporate Tax: How will a free zone branch of mainland company be treated?
Businesses await final word on 'free zone branch' and entertainment expense deductions