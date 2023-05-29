Dubai: Kuwait imposed a travel ban on more than 140,000 citizens and residents in 2022 as part of the country’s intensified efforts to implement court judgments and safeguard public funds.
The data has been released in the annual statistical report by the Statistics and Research Department of the Information Technology and Statistics Sector at the Ministry of Justice.
According to the statistics, Kuwait International Airport saw the most significant number of travel bans, with 36,145 individuals prevented from leaving the country.
Among the various governorates, the Capital Governorate topped the list, barring 28,251 people from travel. The Farwaniya Governorate was not far behind with 25,390 travel bans imposed.
Al Jahra Governorate ranked third, having barred 17,112 people, followed by Hawalli Governorate, which prohibited 14,495 citizens and residents from travel. Al Ahmadi Governorate saw 13,759 individuals under travel ban, whereas Mubarak Al Kabeer Governorate had the least number of travel bans, accounting for 4,853 individuals.
The report also highlighted that 6,075 individuals were prevented from travel due to pending issues related to family court cases. Among these, Hawalli Governorate saw the highest number with 1,448 individuals under travel ban, followed by Al Ahmadi Governorate with 1,129.
The Jahra governorate had 1,077 individuals under travel restriction, while Farwaniya Governorate imposed travel bans on 947 individuals. The Capital Governorate reported 878 cases, and Mubarak Al Kabeer governorate recorded the least number of travel bans related to family court cases with 596 individuals.