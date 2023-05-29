BTS members Jimin and V (Taehyung) returned to South Korea yesterday after their London and France trips, respectively.

The two had been travelling for fashion events of luxury brands Dior and Celine, respectively, which they are brand ambassadors for.

The two bandmates took to Weverse, an online K-pop fan community, where they engaged in some light-hearted banter, which their fans translated on Twitter instantly.

Jimin wrote: "Taehyung ah, you came too late... hehe."

And, V responded: "You said you’d wait for me, hehe you said you wanted to leave together with me… kekekeke."

After the duo returned, they both took to social media to post an update about their trips.

During his London visit, Jimin toured the Warner Bros’ Harry Potter studio.

On Saturday, he shared a bunch of pictures and videos from his visit on Instagram.

In his photos, Jimin was seen tugging on a trolley kept near Platform 9 and 3/4 in the studio.

He also posed inside the famous Gringotts Wizarding Bank, near the flying car, the Pensieve, and on Diagon Alley.

Photos that went viral on social media show that the singer wore a green and blue striped T-shirt, denim jeans, sneakers, a bucket hat, and carried a bag.

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung returned from his visit to Paris and Cannes.

According to BigHit Music, he was visiting the French resort town for a fashion event for Celine.

Huge crowds gathered at the Incheon International Airport to welcome him. The singer is known for his casual-chic airport looks, which go viral whenever he travels.

This time he was dressed in a pair of loose-fit jeans, a black blazer, white sneakers, and a colourful scarf tied around his neck. He also carried his popular ‘Taehyung’ bag from Celine, headphones, and sunglasses.

The singer’s visit to France included a Celine schedule alongside Blackpink’s Lisa and actor Park Bo Gum followed by supermodel Naomi Campbell’s birthday party.