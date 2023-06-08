1. Saudi Arabia, Oman consider joint tourist visa

Muscat keen on joint tourism calendar, launch of seasonal flights to boost tourism

Read more ➜

2. Philippine court denies bail for top Duterte rival after 6 years detained

Leila de Lima, 63, a former Philippine opposition legislator was detained after inquiry into 'war on drugs'

Read more ➜

3. Ask the law: Penalty for employee who does not work, did not resign

What are the penalties that the employer is legally entitled to take against employees as per Labour Law

Read more ➜

4. BTS Jungkook: 1 billion on-demand streams worldwide

Big Hit Music responds to media reports of Jungkook's rumored July solo debut

Read more ➜

5. Kuwait deports 680 expats in three days

Court verdicts, administrative decisions, violations of labour laws among reasons

Read more ➜