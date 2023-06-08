1. Saudi Arabia, Oman consider joint tourist visa
Muscat keen on joint tourism calendar, launch of seasonal flights to boost tourism
2. Philippine court denies bail for top Duterte rival after 6 years detained
Leila de Lima, 63, a former Philippine opposition legislator was detained after inquiry into 'war on drugs'
3. Ask the law: Penalty for employee who does not work, did not resign
What are the penalties that the employer is legally entitled to take against employees as per Labour Law
4. BTS Jungkook: 1 billion on-demand streams worldwide
Big Hit Music responds to media reports of Jungkook's rumored July solo debut
5. Kuwait deports 680 expats in three days
Court verdicts, administrative decisions, violations of labour laws among reasons