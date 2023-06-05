After breaking Spotify records last month, K-pop idol Jungkook of BTS has achieved yet another remarkable milestone in his music career. Fans are congratulating him as he recently became the first male soloist from the genre to reach over 1 billion on-demand streams worldwide for his musical collaboration with the acclaimed American singer Charlie Puth.
The achievement of the song called 'Left and Right’ highlights the singer’s popularity on a global scale.
Left and Right captivated fans with its infectious melody and catchy lyrics. The song has 335 million views on YouTube. It is also often popularly played and requested on radio channels in the UAE.
Fan @hayakook_ tweeted: “Congratulations Jungkook, I'm so proud of you.”
And, @LissLabs posted: “Yes, of course, he is... He’s incredible.
Yesterday, June 4, Bighit Music, the agency managing BTS responded to reports of Jungkook releasing his first solo album next month.
This happened after Korean news outlet Sports Chosun reported early on Sunday that Jungkook was preparing to release a new solo album on July 14. The report added that his upcoming album would include an English-language song.
The singer who went live on Monday to interact with fans, did not confirm when fans asked him if the reports were true.
BTS’ agency issued an official statement: “We will make an announcement once the release schedule for Jungkook’s solo album has been confirmed.”
While Jungkook has previously released solo songs, including his recent official FIFA World Cup song titled Dreamers, his upcoming release will mark his first solo album of his very own.
Often referred to as the golden maknae (youngest member) of BTS, he will be the sixth member of the band to go solo.