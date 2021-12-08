Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud left Abu Dhabi on Wednesday wrapping a two-day state visit to the UAE.
Five-day tour will take the Crown Prince to Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait after Oman and the UAE.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman was seen off upon his departure at the Presidential Airport by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser,Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and a number of Sheikhs.