Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday.
The two leaders discussed ways to bolster bilateral ties binding the two brotherly countries and peoples on the grounds of the same destiny and common visions.
The Saudi Crown Prince had arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday following his two-day visit to Oman as part of his GCC tour that will include Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.