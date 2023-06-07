1. Kuwait deports 680 expats in three days
Court verdicts, administrative decisions, violations of labour laws among reasons
2. Saudi Arabia, Oman consider joint tourist visa
Muscat keen on joint tourism calendar, launch of seasonal flights to boost tourism
3. Saying 'No' to office politics is a poor career choice
Across organizations, individuals need to come up with the smarts to be office-savvy
4. Avoid getting visa, Emirates ID fines by enabling notifications on your phone
Free alert service for Apple and Android users sends reminders for renewal
5. BTS Jungkook: 1 billion on-demand streams worldwide
Big Hit Music responds to media reports of Jungkook's rumored July solo debut