Dubai: Saturday, July 9, will be the first day of Eid Al Adha as the crescent moon of the Islamic month of Dhu Al Hijjah was visible this evening from Tamir Observatory in Saudi Arabia.
Accordingly, June 30, Thursday, is the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah, marking the start of the Hajj pilgrimage season this year.
The first day of Eid Al Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah. Arafat Day falls on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah, which falls on Friday, July 8.
Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court earlier called on all Muslims in the Kingdom to sight the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent moon on Wednesday evening,
Oman
The moon of Dhul Hijja 1443 AH has been sighted in Oman. Therefore, the first day of this month in the Sultanate of Oman will be tomorrow Thursday, while the first day of Eid Al Adha will be on Saturday, 9 July 2022.