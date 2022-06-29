Dubai: The International Astronomical Centre on Wednesday announced the list of countries that have declared the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah.

The first day of Eid Al Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah. Arafat Day falls on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah, which falls on Friday, July 8.

Here's the list of countries that have declared the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah:

Saudi Arabia

The crescent moon of the month of Dhu Al Hijjah was sighted on Wednesday evening in Saudi Arabia, hence the Eid Al Adha celebration will begin on July 9.

Oman

The moon of Dhul Hijja 1443 AH has been sighted in Oman. Therefore, the first day of this month in the Sultanate of Oman will be tomorrow Thursday, while the first day of Eid Al Adha will be on Saturday, 9 July 2022.

Pakistan

The Dhu Al Hijjah moon was not sighted on Wednesday, with Eid Al Adha set to be celebrated on July 10 (Sunday).

Malaysia

Malaysia on Wednesday confirmed that Muslims in the country will be celebrating the the first day of Eid Al Adha on July 10.

Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, the Muslim Council announced that the moon has not been sighted in country. Hence, Muslims in the country will be celebrating the the first day of Eid Al Adha on July 10.

Japan

The crescent sighting committee in Japan has revealed that the moon had not been sighted, and that the first date of Eid Al Adha is July 10.

Indonesia

The Indonesian Ministry of Religion Affairs confirmed that the moon had not been sighted and that the first date of Eid Al Adha is July 10.

Brunei

The crescent moon was not seen in the Brunei sky on Wednesday hence, Muslims in the country will celebrate Eid Al Adha 2022 on July 10.

Eid Al Adha

Muslims performs the annual Hajj pilgrimage during the Islamic month of Dhu Al Hijjah which culminates in celebrating Eid Al Adha on the 10th day of Hajj rituals.

Eid Al Adha or the 'Feast of Sacrifice, is celebrated throughout the Muslim world as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

The festival falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar.

UAE public holiday

According to the UAE’s approved holiday calendar, Eid Al Adha holiday will be four days starting from Friday, July 8 till Monday, July 11 with work expected to resume on Tuesday, July 12.