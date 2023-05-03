1. See: Ronaldo tops Forbes' highest-paid athletes in 2023

Forbes said figures include prize money, salaries, bonuses earned in the last 12 months

2. Zeba Moopen: I fought Psoriatic Arthritis with Ayurveda

Aster Chairman’s daughter recalls walking on forefeet and unable to open even water bottle

3. How to check a used car’s accident history

To do this, you need to know the chassis number, find out where this number is in your car

4. Deadline for Mecca Hajj housing extended to May 20

This year’s pilgrims set to return to pre-pandemic numbers

5. Wrestlers’ protest: India sports need better governance

Medal-winning women wrestlers’ complaints of sexual harassment have fallen on deaf ears

