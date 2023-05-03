1 of 11
Cristiano Ronaldo became the world's highest-paid athlete after his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr nearly doubled his annual playing salary while Paris St Germain duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe round off the top three, according to Forbes.
Ronaldo, who joined the Saudi soccer club on a deal until 2025 after leaving Manchester United last year, earned $136 million with Forbes saying his annual playing salary went up to an estimated $75 million. Ronaldo's contract has been estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($219.98 million).
PSG forward Messi, 35, was next on the list after bringing home a combined $130 million.
Club team mate and France captain Mbappe -- the youngest on the list at 24 -- earned $120 million to sit third.
Los Angeles Lakers player and NBA great LeBron James ($119.5 million) on fourth place.
Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez ($110 million) rounded out the top five.
Former world number one Dustin Johnson (sixth with $107 million) made the biggest gain after making the switch to LIV Golf.
Fellow LIV golfer Phil Mickelson is on seventh with $106 million.
Four-times NBA champion Stephen Curry eighth with $100.4 million.
Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant is ninth with $89.1 million.
Former tennis ace Roger Federer ($95.1 million) is the only retired player in the top 10. Forbes said its on-field earnings figures include all prize money, salaries and bonuses earned in the last 12 months while off-field earnings are an estimate of sponsorship deals, appearance fees, licensing income and cash returns from businesses they operate.
