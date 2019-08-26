A presentation in Dubai showing a previous launch of the Soyuz rocket. The Soyuz rocket is used for both cargo and astronaut transportation, and is best known today for being the main form of transportation to the International Space Station. Image Credit: Janice Ponce de Leon

Dubai: The UAE's first Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri will be rocketed to the International Space Station (ISS) at 5.56pm on September 25 to make the UAE the 19th country to visit the space station, officials announced on Monday, exactly 30 days before the much-awaited launch.

Hazza will be on the ISS for an eight-day space expedition as part of the UAE’s Astronaut Programme.

Hazza will be with crewmates Nasa astronaut Jessica Meir and Russian commander Oleg Skripochka as they lift-off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan onboard the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft.

Hazza will conduct a series of experiments, including a few on himself to check how his body will react to zero-gravity.

Pre-spaceflight results and samples will be compared with results when he returns to Earth.

Details on the stages of the mission before, during and after the launch were also announcrd on Monday.

"This is the first comprehensive space programme that develops national expertise to have manned missions to space which will help to promote better life on earth. We go to space to make our lives here better," said Salem Al Merri, Assistant Director-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and head of the UAE Astronaut Programme.

"For almost 20 years the ISS has receiveed more than 230 astronauts from 18 countries around the world. Hopefully the UAE will be the 19th country."

16 number of experiments — biological, physical and geological — that will be conducted by UAE astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri in space

Hazza will conduct 16 biological, physical and gelological experiments that are not possible to be done on Earth.

Hazza will also have five video calls with the UAE to answer questions from the public, especially the youth.

He will also give three radio communications with ground control.

What Hazza will bring to space: