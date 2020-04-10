Sharjah Civil Defence's prompt response ensure there was no major disaster. Picture for illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Gulf News

Sharjah: A quick response by Sharjah Civil Defence averted a major disaster after a fire broke out in a building in Al Nahda area of Sharjah on Thursday night.

Civil Defence crews from Mina fire station and Al Nahda rushed to the spot and put out the fire by 8.47pm.

Sharjah Civil Defence officials said the police operation room received a call at 8.17pm reporting flames coming out of an apartment kitchen.

Residents of the building were immediately evacuated for their safety.