Dubai: Residents can spend more evening time in Dubai’s public parks this Ramadan as Dubai Municipality has announced extended evening hours in several parks.
“During the month of Ramadan, families visit public parks to have some fun and enjoy their time; that is why #DubaiMunicipality adjusted the opening hours of public parks following the necessary precautionary measures. Check out the new opening hours,” the civic body said in a Tweet.
According to the post, all residential/ neighbourhood parks and pond parks in Dubai will be open from 7am till 1am during Ramadan.
Four major parks in Dubai will be open from 1pm to 11pm during Ramadan.
Those are Mushrif Park, Safa Park, Zabeel Park and Creek Park.
However, the Al Mamzar Beach Park is open only from 9am to 7pm.