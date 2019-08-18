FNC nominations underway in UAE Image Credit: Atiq ur Rehman/Gulf News

Dubai: Registration for the fourth cycle of the Federal National Council (FNC) elections scheduled for October 2019 is in full swing in the registration centres in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

In Dubai, potential eligible candidates and their representatives descended to the Dubai World Trade Centre on Sunday to enlist to represent their people in the elections.

The first female Emirati to register in Dubai is Shaikha Khalfan, 30, who works in the aviation sector as a Business Planning and Development Specialist.

Khalfan said her main focus in case she wins a seat at the FNC would be education, health and employee satisfaction.

“I am in touch with the ground reality and am aware of some issues that need to be highlighted in government to make the people truly happy,” Khalfan told Gulf News.

“In terms of employee satisfaction, there needs to be a steady career growth and companies need a push and this can be by law to ensure this happens.”

Khalfan also underscored the need in the health sector, especially for more doctors in primary healthcare centres and public hospitals to better serve the community.

Brigadier Talal Al Shanqeti, head of the Border Sector with the immigration, also registered for this year’s FNC elections.

He said his main priority is jobs for Emiratis and retirees.

“Helping people is part of our culture,” he said. “I would like to help retirees find jobs as consultants either in public or private sector so their wealth of experience will be put to good use even after retirement.”

All eligible potential candidates may submit their applications at the registration centres in their respective emirate from Sunday to Thursday, between 8am to 3pm, from August 18 to 22.

The applicants may personally register or send their legal representative. They must present their identity card issued by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Family Book, and certificate of good conduct addressed to NEC. A non-refundable registration fee of Dh1,000 must also be paid via e-Dirham at the time of submission.

In Sharjah, candidate hopeful Waheeda Abdul Aziz said she wants to listen to people's issues and be their voice in FNC. "You have to know about the issues you are discussing and that can only happen when you listen first," added Waheeda, a member of the Consultative Council in Sharjah.

Businessman Omair Al Ketbi, who also registered his candidacy on Sunday morning, said it washttps://vimeo.com/354481090/030e4dc973 important to empower Emiratis to become entrepreneurs, especially the youth, starting as young as 18-year-olds.

"Commerce is empowering for the individual as well as the nation as a whole and it is important to support people in their goal to be business men and women. I would like to offer that training and support to them," Al Ketbi said.

Those registering in Sharjah on Sunday thanked the UAE government for the opportunity to take part in the process and contribute to the progress of society.

Saeed Obaid Al Teniji, a businessman registering in Sharjah, said: "I finished everything very quickly and easily, thanks to the officials here. I also want to thank the UAE government for providing this opportunity for citizens. As everyone knows, the UAE has an open-doors policy for all people and policies for the benefit of the nation. I want to do my part in focusing on health and education matters."

Eisa Saif Bin Handhal Al Tamimi, the head of the elections committee in Sharjah, said the number of people registering on day one seemed healthy, although the total number would only be compiled later.

"It is very pleasing to see both men and women, young people and those in the elder age group, businesspersons and employees come to register. It has been a busy and pleasant start today," Al Tamimi, who is also legal advisor at the Ruler's Office in Sharjah, added.