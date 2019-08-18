Registrations for the fourth cycle of Federal National Council elections kick off: Nada Ali Al Raeesi, accompanied by daughters Ghala and Maryam, files her nomination for FNC election in Sharjah on Sunday, August 18. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani

Sharjah: Several Emiratis from all walks of life registered their names for the fourth cycle of elections to the Federal National Council (FNC), which start in October.

Among the agendas on their list, should they be elected, were support for citizens hoping to launch or expand their own business, as well as health, employment and education matters.

The UAE nationals started arriving at the Consultative Council in Sharjah early in the morning to register.

Among the early applicants was Waheeda Abdul Aziz, who said she wants to listen to people’s issues and be their voice in the FNC. “You have to know about the issues you are discussing and that can only happen when you listen first,” added Waheeda, a member of the Consultative Council in Sharjah.

Businessman Omair Al Ketbi, who also registered his application on Sunday morning, said it was important to empower Emiratis to become entrepreneurs, especially the youth, starting as young as 18-year-olds.

“Commerce is empowering for the individual as well as the nation as a whole and it is important to support people in their goal to become business men and women. I would like to offer that training and support to them,” Al Ketbi said.

Saeed Obaid Al Teniji, another businessman registering in Sharjah, said: “I finished everything very quickly and easily, thanks to the officials here. I also want to thank the UAE government for providing this opportunity for citizens. As everyone knows, the UAE has an open-doors policy for all people and policies for the benefit of the nation. I want to do my part in focusing on health and education matters.”

Meanwhile, Dr Abdulla Ali Bin Sahoo Al Suwaidi, lawyer, said he had 11 topics, including human resources, which he hopes to address should he be elected.

“Why should age be the only criteria for retirement? There are people who retire and go on to establish successful ventures — why not ensure such human capital is utilised instead of letting it go? As long as a person is physically and mentally able to fulfil the responsibility and contribute, he or she should not be sent into retirement,” Dr Al Suwaidi added.

Those registering in Sharjah on Sunday thanked the UAE government for the opportunity to take part in the process and contribute to the progress of society.

Eisa Saif Bin Handhal Al Tamimi, the head of the elections committee in Sharjah, said the number of people registering on day one seemed healthy — the total number will only be compiled later.

“It is very pleasing to see both men and women, young people and those in the elder age group, business persons and employees come to register. It has been a busy and pleasant start today,” Al Tamimi, who is also legal adviser at the Ruler’s Office in Sharjah, added.