I have experienced some fraudulent transactions in my Dubai First (now called First Abu Dhabi Bank, FAB) credit card on December 24, 2018 at 1.43am. I was surprised after seeing this. First, an amount of Dh943.43 with merchant ETC IVR 101, Abu Dhabi was taken. After that Dh220 each with Ding and Ezetop.com were also taken. I called the bank’s customer care immediately and they asked me to call in the morning. When I called in the morning, I didn’t get a good response from the Dubai First customer care. They were arguing about the over limit fee. They said, you will be charged over limit fee if you won’t settle the balance amount. Since it is not my issue, why do I need to pay over limit extra fine, and she didn’t have any answer on this and was arguing that this is their procedure. Dubai First team’s security is very low in order to stop the fraudulent transactions. I hope I will get my refund soon. Please intervene in this and help me out.