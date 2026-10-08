Ras Al Khaimah Police seek public help to find missing Emirati woman

Woman identified as Sheikha has a medical condition requiring attention, police say
Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have appealed to the public for information that could help locate an Emirati woman who has been reported missing.
The woman, identified as Sheikha, is a middle-aged UAE national who has a medical condition requiring attention, according to the police appeal.
Police urged members of the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any information that could assist authorities in locating her and ensuring her safe return.
Anyone who has seen Sheikha or has information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Ras Al Khaimah Police on 999 or 901