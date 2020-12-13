Ras Al Khaimah: On Sunday, Ras Al Khaimah Police announced new rules for obtaining driving licences in the emirate. The Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department has made 15 training lessons mandatory for all applicants.
The latest decision is in line with the aspirations of the Ministry of Interior and is aimed at enhancing the quality of life for everyone. This follows a close scrutiny and follow-up action by Major General Ali bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, to ensure road safety in the emirate.
The department has set some standards at the level of training and qualification to pass drivers’ examinations in all categories and at all levels of examinations (heavy vehicles, light vehicles, heavy buses and motorcycles) in order to improve traffic safety.
Brigadier Dr Mohammad Saeed AlHumaidi, Director General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, explained that a total of 15 mandatory training sessions will now be required to obtain driving licences for all vehicle categories. Brigadier AlHumaidi also said that applicants will also be required to clear night training sessions before passing the main examination.