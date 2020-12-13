Khorfakkan: Khorfakkan Civil Defence managed to douse a fire that had erupted in a transformer located at a residential area in Khorfakkan. No casualties were reported.
Police Operations Room received a call at 9.15pm on Saturday about the fire. Civil Defence said quick response helped avert a major danger as firefighters controlled the blaze and prevented it from spreading to the neighbouring premises. A Civil Defence official added that the site has been handed over to the police to determine the cause of the fire. Power was disconnected for a while in the affected area.
Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director of Sharjah Civil Defence attended the spot and supervised the operation, along with Colonel Sultan Al Sheihi, Director of Khorfakkan Civil Defence, and Ahmad Al Mulla, Director of the Khorfakkan branch of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority.