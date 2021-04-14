Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have launched a motorcycle unit that will monitor roads during Ramadan in order to make them safer and more secure, said Brigadier Dr Mohammad Saeed Al Hamidi, Director General of Central Operations at RAK Police, while addressing a programme here.
Lieutenant Colonel Dr Mohamed Al Bahar, Acting Director of Traffic and Patrols Department, Lt. Col. Salem Mohamed Bourguiba, Head of Traffic and Patrols Department, and Major Mohamed Ali Jaber, Head of Traffic Investigation and Control Department attended the event.
The traffic patrols will monitor and secure roads and provide advise and guidance to motorists and riders on compliance with traffic regulations and laws and ensure adherence to the instructions issued by the traffic authorities to ensure road safety, particularly in view of the spread of COVID-19.
Residents and visitors can call 999 for emergencies and 901 for any general or non-emergency inquiries.
He highlighted RAK Police’s keenness to promote traffic culture among drivers and road users, in keeping with the Ministry of Interior’s strategy to make roads safer during Ramadan — particularly at squares, internal and external intersections, near markets, mosques and other places of worship.