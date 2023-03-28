Sharjah: The House of Wisdom (HoW) in Sharjah has set up its outdoor Ramadaniyat bazaar once again
Running from 8pm-2am until April 2, the free-to-enter fair offers cultural programmes, children’s activities, shopping experiences, food and coffee at outdoor cafes, retail booths, and workshop spaces.
Part of proceeds of every purchase made by visitors to the event - be it through book buying or acquiring an HoW membership - will be donated by the cultural centre to Kalimat Foundation’s ‘Adopt a Library’ initiative. The initiative was launched by the Sharjah-based global nonprofit to revive and enrich libraries in under-resourced communities across the Arab world and also improve Arab children’s access to quality books and reading materials in their mother tongue.
Workshops and activities
A series of edutainment activities will engage children who will be able to explore their creativity as well as learn more about the cultural traditions of Ramadan at several workshops including Ramadan-inspired baking, and lantern and pottery making. Moreover, HoW’s ‘Little Readers’ corner has workshops and activities at discounted rates.
HoW has created a Ramadaniyat Kit inspired by Hala Mohamed Al Turk’s work Ramadaniyat. The kit offers a daily activity calendar that will engage children in “value-instilling pursuits” during the holy month.
Ramadaniyat is also celebrating UAE entrepreneurs affiliated to the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) and Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC), who will be featuring their members at the bazaar.