Dubai: The popular ‘Ramadan Night Market’ returns to Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on Sunday, featuring retailers from around the world till April 18.
Located in Hall 7, Concourse 2, of DWTC, the free-to-enter 10-day Market is expected to attract more than 25,000 visitors, DWTC said.
The Government of Dubai Media Office tweeted that a range of products and services will be on offer at the Market, which is open from 5pm to 2am. The Market is organised by MAXPO Exhibitions.
The annual event has a focus on UAE’s heritage while also hosting multicultural outlets from across the globe.
Previous editions of the Market have featured fashion and handicrafts, food and jewellery, household goods, shoes, sportswear, accessories, health and beauty products, fragrances, home appliances, and much more.
Ramadan fairs typically start later in the day, around sunset, and last late into the night. Many people are fasting and resting during the day after work. They usually socialise and shop later than usual in Ramadan compared to other months.