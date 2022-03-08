Sharjah: The Sharjah Human Resources Department (SHRD) announced on Tuesday Ramadan working hours for government departments. The government office will open from 9am to 2.30pm from Monday to Thursday during Ramadan.
Meanwhile, the SHRD has urged the government department to adjust the reduced Ramadan working hours for employees who work in different shifts according to their schedule.
The UAE last week also announced official working hours for federal government employees during Ramadan, from 9am to 2.30pm, from Monday to Thursday, and from 9am to 12pm, on Fridays of every week. Ramadan is likely to begin on Saturday, April 2, and will end on Sunday, May 1, depending on the moonsighting.