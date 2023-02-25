Sharjah: The Sharjah Charitable Society has unveiled its plans for ‘Joud’, the Ramadan campaign for this year to raise Dh125 million for various assistance programmes.

The details were announced during a press conference held at the Sheraton Hotel in Sharjah recently in the presence of Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Charity Society, and chairman of the High Committee for the Ramadan Campaign, and Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, the executive director.

Sheikh Saqr said: “With the announcement of the launch of our Ramadan campaign, Joud, we are pleased to extend our gratitude to His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and to Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, for their support and sponsorship of charity projects.”

He said the Joud campaign was targeting to raise a total of Dh125 million.

1 million meals

Bin Khade meanwhile revealed that allocations from the Joud campaign have been made for the implementation of projects throughout Ramadan. As many as 1 million iftar meals will be distributed inside and outside the country at a cost of Dh15 million, in addition to delivering food baskets to 20,000 beneficiaries at a cost of Dh2 million. Another Dh6 million have been allocated to be distributed to 20,000 beneficiaries who are entitled to zakat.

He said: “We aim to distribute 130,000 Zakat Al-fitr for 13,000 families at a cost of Dh2.6 million, and Eid clothings to 7,000 beneficiaries at a cost of Dh1.1 million.”

Bills and fees

The campaign includes several charitable initiatives and target families under Tafreej Al-Karba and other initiatives.

Rent and electricity bills, tuition fees and hospital treatment in deserving cases will be covered at a cost of Dh12 million, he said, adding that the High Committee for the Ramadan Campaign, in coordination with the Department of External Projects, has launched a package of charitable projects in countries covered by the association

‘Small Hearts’ campaign

Five relief campaigns for the treatment of people with heart disease will also be launched through the ‘Small Hearts’ campaign at a cost of Dh2.4 million. Bin Khadem said as part of the campaign’s work, 50 homes will be built to accommodate the poor and orphans, while establishing integrated charitable villages at a cost of Dh8.7 million, in addition to digging 3,000 wells at a cost of Dh10.5 million. A total of 400 mosques at a cost of Dh25 million will also be built.

To combat blindness and low vision, 1,000 people with eye diseases will be provided with treatment at a cost of Dh500,000, in addition to establishing a number of schools and classrooms at a cost of Dh3.5 million in areas that lack these projects.

Ramadan tents

Ali Mohammed Al Rashdi, Head of Resources and Investment Sector, said the iftar tents will be set up in all cities and regions of the emirate of Sharjah, especially areas with a dense population of workers. He also thanked philanthropists and sponsors of charitable works.