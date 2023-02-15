Dubai: Offering glimpses into Ramadan traditions, Expo City Dubai’s ‘Hai Ramadan’, running from March 3 to April 25, will feature food and activities. Hai is an Arabic word with a dual meaning of ‘neighbourhood’ and ‘welcome’.

Entry to Hai Ramadan, including the Al Wasl show and sports activities, is free, with charges for some workshops and games. A night market will see homegrown vendors offer perfumes, gifts, and tailor-made clothing, and a corporate iftar option will be on offer.

Hai Ramadan will take place from 4pm-10pm in the run-up to Ramadan, and from 5pm-2am during Ramadan.

Amna Abulhoul Amna Abulhoul, Executive Creative Director – Expo City Dubai, said: “Just as Expo 2020 Dubai brought the world together once before, Expo City Dubai’s Hai Ramadan will bring together different communities from all over during the holy month. We are excited that our visitors will be able to rejoice in some of the world’s most famous and well-known Ramadan traditions in a single destination.”

The festivities will run for more than 50 days, beginning on March 3, the weekend prior to the UAE’s traditional celebration of Haq Al Laila, in preparation for the start of Ramadan two weeks later.

Hai Ramadan will take visitors on a cultural journey where they can share experiences from across the Islamic world. From regional cuisine to international gastronomy and street food, visitors will also have the chance to indulge in an array of food and beverages, reflecting the joy of breaking fast and sharing a meal with a loved one during the holy month.

Prayers and storytellers

Worshippers will be able to access a dedicated mosque on site for all prayers, including Isha and the later Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers. After the Taraweeh prayer, storytellers will evoke the ancient Arab art of Hakawati – narrating folktales and stories of adventure, culture, religion and morality. Additionally, Expo City Dubai’s very own Misaharati – classic Ramadan figures who would wake up their communities with drumming and singing, traditionally before dawn, to drink water and partake in Suhoor – will celebrate the experience of this age-old tradition throughout the day.

Theatrical show