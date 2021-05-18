Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police’s Command and Control Centre received 5,008 calls during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, from May 11 to May 14.
These calls from members of the public varied between calls about traffic accidents and complaints of traffic congestion and various inquiries.
Major General Ali Abdullah Bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, confirmed that Ras Al Khaimah Police harnessed all its expertise and available resources provided the highest standards of security and safety on the roads for the people of Ras Al Khaimah and its visitors during the Eid holidays.
Accidents, injuries
Major General Al Nuaimi added that 286 minor traffic accidents were recorded in the emirate during the holiday period. Eight persons received minor to moderate injuries during this period.
The authorities urged the public to call 999 only for emergencies and to call 901 for public and non-emergency inquiries to ensure that they are provided with the best levels of service.